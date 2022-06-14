Ram Charan and Upasana's Wedding Teaser Goes Viral and It Offers a Complete Glimpse of Their Special Day; Watch

Megastar Ram Charan and his entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary. While they are currently in Italy and spending some quality time together, do you know that their wedding was a private affair in Hyderabad? As the couple celebrates their special day, their wedding teaser has now gone viral on social media.

The video begins with a glimpse of Upasana dressed as a bride. It then shows Ram Charan waving at fans who gathered outside the wedding venue. From Ram Charan and Upasana getting ready for their special day to their families meeting together, the video shows it all. They can also be seen taking wedding vows and taking part in other ceremonies in the clip. The video also speaks of the love the two share and is surely a treat for fans as it shares unseen moments of Ram Charan and Upasana’s wedding.

Dropping the video, one of Ram Charan’s fan accounts wrote, “A beautiful walk down the memory lane…A special video ahead of Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan & his wife @Upasanakonidela‘s 10th wedding anniversary."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Ram Charan dropped a love-filled picture with his wife Upasana Kamineni on social media. In the picture, the RRR star and his wife were seen twinning in white as they looked at each other with a smile on their face. The actor dropped a smiling emoji in the caption.

On the work front, Ram Charan was recently seen in Acharya along with his father Chiranjeevi. The film failed to create havoc at the box office. Currently, Ram Charan is busy with the shooting of RC15. The film is directed by Shankar and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.