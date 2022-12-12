Ram Charan and Wife Upasana Expecting First Baby, Chiranjeevi Confirms Pregnancy News

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first baby. The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi on Twitter on Monday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

The RRR star shared retweeted the post and added a folded hand emoji along with a red heart. Fans have flooded the thread to shower the couple with congratulatory messages. A few are also convinced that the couple is having a baby boy. “I know it’s a boy ❤️ Happy for you… Won’t be surprised if it’s twins," a fan tweeted.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for 10 years now. The couple reportedly met when they were in college and were introduced to each other via their mutual friends. According to a Pinkvilla report, their first meeting took place in London, where they met at a sports club. They eventually grew close as friends before they began dating each other. They got engaged in December 2021 and tied the knot on June 14, 2012.

On the work front, Ram Charan’s next major project is filmmaker S Shankar’s RC15. The untitled drama is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish and distributed under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC 15 features Kiara Advani, SJ SuryahAnjali, Jayaram, S, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra.

