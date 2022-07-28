Ram Charan As Next James Bond? Luke Cage Creator Feels RRR Star Could Be Daniel Craig's Replacement

Lately, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been quite the wave in the west. Several Hollywood filmmakers, including the Russo Brothers, James Gunn and Scott Derrickson, have heaped praises for the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Now, Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker has gone a step ahead and stated that Ram Charan seems like an ideal fit for James Bond.

For the unversed, Daniel Craig laid his 007 suits to rest last year with the release of No Time To Die. The franchise is yet to announce the British actor’s replacement. While fans are looking forward to the announcement, Cheo Hodari Coker offered his thoughts on who should be the next James Bond and pitched Ram Charan’s name.

The Marvel creator took to Twitter and wrote, “Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan." After the tweet blew up, Coker returned to the platform and wrote, “Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in “Gangs Of London," Matthew G in “The Offer", Damson in “Snowfall" and Ram in “RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK."

Fans of the Telugu actor hailed the Luke Cage creator for his choice. “King of Tollywood sir," a fan tweeted. “#RamCharan is gem of Indian cinema," another fan added. “Hmm looks like Americans loved RC," a third fan commented.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt, the actioner also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of two revolutionaries and soul brothers who turn enemies only to come together to fight for their country against British oppression.

Upon its release on March 25, 2022, RRR became a massive hit with its gross collection surpassing Rs 1000 crores. After its successful theatrical run, RRR began streaming on the OTT platform.

