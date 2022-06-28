Ram Charan Calls Rakhsha Bandhan Trailer 'Beautiful and Sacred', Akshay Kumar Thanks 'Anna'

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Raksha Bandhan, the trailer of which was released last week. On Tuesday, Ram Charan took to his official Twitter account and heaped praises on the trailer of the film. He called it ‘beautiful and sacred’ and sent birthday wishes to the director of the movie Anand L Rai. “What a trailer @akshaykumar Sir! The beautiful and sacred bond of a brother and sister is incredibly captured in the trailer," the megastar wrote.

Soon after Akshay responded to the tweet and thanked his ‘anna’. “Thank you so much @AlwaysRamCharan Anna ❤️ And just like our birthday boy @aanandlrai the story of #RakshaBandhan is all heart!" he replied.

Advertisement

The heartwarming exchange of tweets between two superstars left fandoms impressed. “Fandoms do north-south all day while actors praise each other. Learn from them," one of the Tweets read. Some of the social media users also joked about how Akshay should not use ‘Anna’ for Ram Charan because the former is older than the latter. They explained that the term Anna is used for elder brother and pointed out that Akshay is 54 years old who while Ram Charan is just 37 years old. “Areyyy..Akshay…RamCharan is like ur thambi (Younger brother)…Not Anna", one of the Tweets read.

Talking about Raksha Bandhan, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar apart from Akshay Kumar. It revolves around a middle-aged man who is looking for perfect matches for his four sisters as his own ladylove waits for him. The film will hit theatres on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Laal Singh Chadha.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya which also starred his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He is rumoured to make a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.