Ram Charan Celebrates Birthday of His Driver Naresh

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan is loved by all because of his humble nature and down to earth demeanour. Ram Charan treats his support staff with a lot of respect. Recently, Ram Charan celebrated the birthday of his driver Naresh, on June 5, and the actor’s fans are appreciating his gesture.

Ram Charan tweeted a photo from the birthday celebration with Naresh and other staff members. In the photo Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are seen with others while Naresh is cutting the birthday cake.

In the photo, Ram Charan is dressed in a white t-shirt and black denim while Upasana Konidela is seen in a pink off shoulder dress.

This is not the first time that Ram Charan has stepped forward to support someone. A few days ago the RRR actor had sent money, medicines and other essentials to the ailing wife of his personal staff. His personal assistant Rusty was stuck in Ukraine after the Russian invasion of the country.

Rusty revealed that he had worked as Ram Charan’s personal assistant during RRR shoot in Ukraine. According to Rusty, Ram Charan had called him the moment war broke out and he came to know about his wife’s illness. Then he immediately sent medicine and other essentials for his wife. Rusty thanked him a lot for this kind gesture.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his film RC 15. According to the latest updates, RC 15 will be titled Sarkarodu and the film will hit the big screen in the summer of 2023.

Rumours are also rife that non-theatrical rights of RC 15 have been sold for 200 crore to ZEE TV network. In addition to that, ZEE 5 has also struck a deal with the makers for the digital streaming of the upcoming movie.

