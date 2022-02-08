Ram Charan Clicked With His Wife Post Their Dinner Date; See Couple's Pictures

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has undoubtedly become the heartthrob of audiences all across the country. And this is even before the release of his pan Indian film RRR. One can only imagine the stir he will cause after the film hits the theatre. On Monday evening, the actor was clicked with his wife at Mizu Khar in Mumbai, and as usual, he was looking uber cool. His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela is an entrepreneur and vice-chairperson of a healthcare and wellness magazine.

The photos show them after their date night. The actor is dressed in a casual grey t-shirt which he paired with blue jeans and a jacket. Upasana, on the other hand, donned a casual t-shirt which she covered with a colourful poncho. Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be reuniting with Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar for his next project. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the second collaboration between the actor and the director after Rangasthalam (2018). Their last collaboration was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. Charan asserted that the new film was on cards even before the release of Rangasthalam.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli stars Jr NTR in a pivotal role with him and will also see cameos of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The story of the film revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The release of the film has been postponed multiple times.

Ram Charan will also be seen in the lead role in ace Tamil Director Shankar tentatively titled film #RC15. Actress Kiara Advani is the female lead in the film. It is produced by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

