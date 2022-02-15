Ram Charan Clicks a Pic With a Fan Who Got the Actor's Face Inked on His Arms

Actor Ram Charan encountered one of his die-hard fans while he was shooting for his new untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. He took out time from his work to meet a fan who got the actor's face tattoed on his arms. His reaction to the tattoo was heartwarming. He then posed for a picture with his fan. The fan was in awe of the actor and how he reacted after seeing the tattoo.

The video of the two meeting in a studio is going viral on the internet. The actor can be seen wearing a white shirt and trousers and chatting with the fan in the clip, in which the audio is not clear. The actor then also takes a look at the other tattoo on the fan's chest. Ram Charan was wearing a mask while talking to the fan but as he posed with him, he removed his mask and you can see in the video the actor had a big smile on his face.

Advertisement

The video is shared by a fan account of Ram Charan on Twitter and it is getting appreciated by fans. The caption of the video is, “Man with a golden heart." The video is very touching and depicts how big of a star Ram Charan is but he never shows off in front of his fans and always appreciates their love and respect.

These days, Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s new Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. Meanwhile, he is waiting for the release of much-awaited SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. The release of the movie has been postponed due to increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country. It was slated to release on January 7 but now it will hit the big screen on March 25 worldwide. The fans are excited to see the movie. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and Shriya Saran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.