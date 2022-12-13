Ram Charan Congratulates SS Rajamouli As RRR Bags 2 Golden Globe Nods, Says 'Can't Wait To See...'

RRR star Ram Charan took to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli and the entire team of film team for getting two nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor took to his official Twitter account and wrote “What a proud moment @ss rajamouli garu!Can’t wait to see you conquer world cinema ❤️Honoured that #RRRMovie bagged the Best Non-English Language Film and the Best Original Song nominations at the @goldenglobes awards! Congratulations team RRR!!"

RRR emerged as one of the major highlights in the Golden Globe nominations which were announced on Monday, December 12. The film has been nominated for Best Picture - Non-English Language along with All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Close and Decision to Leave. Besides this, RRR’s Naatu Naatu song has also been nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category.

Earlier in the day, The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has congratulated SS Rajamouli and the entire team of RRR for getting two nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2023. On Tuesday, Agnihotri took to his official Twitter account and wrote “Congratulations to my all time favourite showman director @ssrajamouli, his father Vijayendra Garu, @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 for nominations in #GoldenGlobes2023. A great day for Indian cinema."

Previously, Alia Bhatt also shared the announcement regarding the double nomination on her Instagram Stories and dropped red heart emojis. The official Twitter handle of the film also tweeted, “#GoldenGlobes" along with a fingers-crossed emoji.

RRR has been eyeing the Oscars as well. The film has been submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Released in March this year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film had earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Earlier, Rajamouli also talked about RRR being a global blockbuster at an event when he said, “Never ever [had] I expected RRR to do well with the Western audiences. I didn’t even have an inclination for that. When RRR was released (in the West), I started getting the responses, I thought maybe there are a few. Then few became hundreds and hundreds became thousands and film people from different fields were talking highly of RRR, I realized something that I never knew about myself or my films. I am still trying to understand to be very honest."

