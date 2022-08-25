Ram Charan Drops Update About RC15 Shoot, Shares Excitement About Indian 2; Read Tweet

Ram Charan has expressed his desire to resume shooting for his current project which is presently titled RC15. The actor took to Twitter and sent his warm wishes to Shankar Shanmugham, the director of the film, for his other project titled Indian 2, which will be shot simultaneously with RC15. Shankar announced that he plans to work on both films parallelly and is ready to shoot the next schedule of RC15. Ram Charan retweeted his post and wished him all the best. Take a look:

The director had written, “Hi everyone, Indian 2 and RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!” and tagged producer Dil Raju, actor Ram Charan, and the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. He shared the posters of both the films next to each other in the tweet.

Replying to the tweet, Ram Charan wrote, “Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir, and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon. All the best!!” with a hugging face and folded hands emoticon. The actor’s fans are delighted by the news that he will resume filming soon, as they filled the comments section with enthusiastic comments and heart icons. One user wrote, “We are also very excited RC, can't wait”.

His gesture of extending warm wishes for the other movie was appreciated by fans. RC15 is an upcoming Telugu political drama. It will feature Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is currently referred to as RC15 because it is intended to be Ram’s 15th film as a lead actor. It is also named as SVC50 as it marks the 50th production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

