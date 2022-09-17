'Ram Charan For Oscar' Trends Big On Twitter; Prabhas Dating His Adipurush Co-star Kriti Sanon?

Ram Charan’s fans are elated as the actor found a mention in Oscars 2023 prediction list. Variety, a popular international magazine, has predicted that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, could get nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards in three categories- Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti) and Best Actor. Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also got a mention in the Oscars prediction list. The final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced.

For more: ‘Ram Charan for Oscars’ Trends As RRR Actor Gets Mention in Academy Awards 2023 Prediction List

Advertisement

Rana Daggubati unveiled the teaser of the upcoming gangster drama titled Kabzaa on the eve of Upendra’s birthday. Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh has shared the teaser on Twitter. “Rana Daggubati unveils teaser of pan-India film… After KGF, KGF2, 777Charlie and Vikrant Rona, Kannada film industry released another big screen entertainer: Kabzaa. Rana Daggubati unveiled Kabzaa Teaser on the eve of Upendra’s birthday," Adarsh wrote alongside the video. The film is helmed by R Chandru and is bankrolled by R Chandrashekar.

For more: Kabzaa Teaser: Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra Starrer Gangster Drama Gives Netizens KGF, Baahubali Feels

Salman Khan joined the long list of stars who wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. On Saturday, September 17, PM Modi turned 72 years old. He was showered with birthday wishes from Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut, among other stars earlier in the day. Salman took to Twitter and penned a simple yet sweet note for the PM.

For more: PM Modi Turns 72: Salman Khan Joins Shah Rukh Khan To Wish ‘Narendra Bhai Modi’ On His Birthday

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Nora Fatehi made her first public appearance on Saturday evening since she was questioned by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s alleged extortion case. The paparazzi spotted the diva step out sporting a bold dress. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Nora was seen wearing a gorgeous body-fitting white dress.

Advertisement

For more: Nora Fatehi Opts For Bold Dress For Her 1st Appearance After Being Questioned In Conman Sukesh Case

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon fans have been wondering if they share a ‘special’ bond after the Adipurush star surprised everyone by calling Prabhas during a calling segment in Koffee With Karan. While the actors have not reacted to the buzz that the phone call created, a new report has claimed that there could be a romance brewing between Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Advertisement

For more: Is Prabhas Dating Kriti Sanon? Sources Claim Adipurush Co-Stars Have ‘Strong Feeling for Each Other’

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here