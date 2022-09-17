'Ram Charan for Oscars' Trends As RRR Actor Gets Mention in Academy Awards 2023 Prediction List

Ram Charan’s fans are elated as the actor found a mention in Oscars 2023 prediction list. Variety, a popular international magazine, has predicted that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR, could get nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards in three categories- Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti) and Best Actor. Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also got a mention in the Oscars prediction list. The final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced.

Soon after the list was out, Ram Charan’s fans started celebrating the recognition for their beloved star by trending the hashtag ‘Ram Charan for Oscars’ on Twitter. One fan wrote: “First Indian actor to be listed in ranked Oscars predictions. People’s demand, pride of Indian cinema #RamCharanForOscars #RRRMovie." (sic)

Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) took to Twitter to express his wish to write a movie for Ram Charan. He also mentioned that Ram Charan must work in international projects as the lead. “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," the tweet read.

In July, the writer of Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Dune, Jon Spaihts also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, Jon had written, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later."

