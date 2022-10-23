Ram Charan Gets Emotional and Delivers Heartwarming Speech After RRR Release In Japan

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has now been released in Japan too. Therefore, the lead actors of the blockbuster movie along with their RRR team are currently in the country, promoting their film. Recently, Ram Charan gave the most heartwarming and emotional speech while addressing an auditorium of Japanese fans. He talked about the love and support from the Japanese fans and said, “You guys are so warm that I feel like we are in India. I wish every actor in the world experiences love and warmth."

“I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here," the actor added.

Advertisement

The star went on to add, “I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty and the respect you all give for fellow human beings."

Reminiscing an anecdote from his school days, Ram Charan also shared how his teacher used to inform them about Japan and the way the country came back from a calamity like no other. “I want to come back to this country again and again with Rajamouli and other directors too. I hope you welcome us again," he further said and concluded by saying, “I love you Japan!"

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana also visited the India International School in Tokyo. The actor was welcomed by students with grandeur. The enthusiastic fans spent quality time with him and also gave him soft toys that resembled his pet, Rhyme as a loving gesture.

Advertisement

RRR was released in India in March this year. It is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here