Akshay Kumar’s recently recreated number Main Khiladi from his upcoming film Selfiee is creating a buzz in town. The song is a remake of the iconic title track of the 1994 action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Taking to Instagram, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and South superstar Ram Charan also grooved to the beats of the iconic track.

In the video, Ganesh and Ram Charan were seen pulling off the hook step of Main Khiladi with perfection. Ram looked uber cool in a black kurta and trousers. The 1994 song featured Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The new song stars Akshay Kumar with Emraan Hashmi from their upcoming movie Selfiee.

Sharing the video, Ganesh wrote, “I am Glad that you enjoyed!!! @alwaysramcharan #mainkhiladituanari." Have a look:

Advertisement

The video went viral in no time, with fans cheering for them. One of the wrote, “The body language so perfect enough @alwaysramcharan." “Ram charan Expressions, smile and ease in the dance. Current generation best dancer," read another one. The duo are seen dancing their heart out with much needed zeal and enthusiasm.

Sung by Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, with original lyrics by Maya Govind and music by Anu Malik, Main Khiladi has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee will be released in theatres on February 24. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving License.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for RC15, where he would be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani. The actor is currently putting up in Visakhapatnam to shoot for song from the upcoming film. The film stars him playing the role of an IAS Officer. Apart from this, Ram also has Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled sports drama.

Read all the Latest Movies News here