Ram Charan Impresses All With His 'Killer Workout', Fans Call Him 'Handsome and Hardworking'

Ram Charan has turned workout motivation for all. While you may be enjoying your Sunday at home, relaxing with your loved ones, RRR star had altogether different plans. Ram Charan took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen performing an intense workout. Dressed in his gym attire, the video showed him doing quite a few intense workouts involving heavy weights. He effortlessly managed to inspire people to hit the gym even on a Sunday. In the caption, Ram Charan wrote, “Sunday morning killer workout with @rakeshudiyar".

Needless to say, the video has left fans completely impressed. Several fans took to the comment section to appreciate the actor’s hard work and dedication. “Handsome and hardworking," one of the comments read. Another social media user reacted to the video and called it ‘Ek number’. The video is now also being widely shared on Twitter.

Meanwhile, even months after RRR release, Ram Charan is getting immense love from the audience from around the world. Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) took to Twitter and expressed his wish to write a movie for Charan. He also mentioned that Ram Charan must work in international projects as the lead. “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," he had tweeted.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya which also starred his father Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He will be next seen in RC15 along with Kiara Advani.

