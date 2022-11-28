Ram Charan is on board for Buchi Babu Sana’s next directorial

South star Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for a pan-India film, under the direction of Shankar. The actor has now signed yet another exciting project and made the official announcement on Monday. Ram Charan has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana, who made his debut in Tollywood through the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The film is tipped to be a sports drama, and it will be Ram Charan’s first collaboration with the director.

Sharing the news with fans, the actor shared a photo on his social media handle. In the photo, a rustic door can be seen, in which a text reads: “Mega Powerstar Ramcharan." The title has not been shared yet and is currently dubbed RC16.

“Excited about this! Looking forward to working with Buchi Babu Sana and the entire team (sic)," Ram Charan tweeted.

It is said that the director has readied a powerful script with a universal appeal to make it a pan-Indian entertainer. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas. It is slated to go on floors later this month.

There is also a buzz making rounds on social media that Buchi Babu Sana first pitched the script to Jr NTR, and the actor even gave a nod. However, he could not commit due to his blocked dates for Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel’s next projects

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his maiden collaboration with Shankar opposite Kiara Advani. The film is dubbed RC15. The actor will be playing a cop, as per reports. The team is filming a song in New Zealand currently, which is expected to go on for another week.

After these two projects, Ram Charan will reunite with Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar for his next venture.

