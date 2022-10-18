Ram Charan Jets Off to Japan With Wife Upasana and Pet Rhyme Ahead of RRR's Theatrical Release

Director SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer film RRR is set to get a theatrical release in Japan. The film, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the leads, will roll out in theatres on October 21. Ahead of the release, actor Ram Charan was spotted leaving for Japan on Monday. The actor was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni and puppy, Rhyme. He chose stylish sunglasses, a hat, and a backpack as accessories to go with his stylish jacket, t-shirt, and jeans ensemble. Upasana’s outfit for the travel featured a pair of black culottes and a grey cropped sweater. Rhyme was seen gazing affectionately at Ram while resting in Upasana's arms at the Hyderabad airport.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have recently been promoting the film through online interviews. SS Rajamouli’s films have had a successful track record in Japan. His previous films including Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali were all massive hits in the country.

Ram Charan will soon be joined by other cast and crew members of RRR.

In the period drama RRR, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR play the brave heart of Alluri Sitarama Raju and tribal leader Komaram Bheem, respectively. The plot revolved around India’s freedom struggle against the British empire.

RRR opened to an overwhelming response in India and became one of the highest-grosser of the year. The film, originally shot in Telegu, was dubbed in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayam languages as well. The film is available to be live-streamed on Zee5 and Netflix in India.

While RRR missed the bus to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, the filmmakers intend to independently submit their film to The Academy as a contender for the prestigious film awards.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director S Shankar’s upcoming political thriller, RC15. The actor will be seen playing a double role in the film. RC 15 stars Kiara Advani as the lead.

