Ram Charan, Jr NTR, And SS Rajamouli To Attend The Golden Globes As RRR Gets Nominated

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, received two Golden Globe nominations in 2023. The award ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on January 11, 2023. The ceremony will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan. For the uninitiated, the film’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song, while RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film.

The Golden Globes 2023 is thought to be a precursor to the Oscars. Team RRR will attend the award ceremony on January 11 in Los Angeles, California. The Golden Globes 2023 will be held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11 from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, RRR will be shown in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will attend the screening.

The tweet said, “It’s official! We are going back to the Chinese Theatre IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale.com Jan 4 at noon."

The next thread said, “Thank you to Team RRR movie and the film lovers of LA who supported us, RRR, and made this possible. Let’s dance, cheer, and make history."

RRR is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the two characters, respectively. The film, set in the 1920s, was released in five different languages.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in addition to Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In 2022, RRR was one of the highest-grossing films.

