Ram Charan, Jr NTR Never Worked Together Before RRR And The Reason Will Leave You ROFL

The excitement is quite high among all Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans and we are not at all surprised because, for the first time, the superstars will be seen together in SS Rajamouli’s opus magnum RRR. The film, which was slated to release this Friday, marks NTR and Ram Charan’s first project together. Like many of us, comedian Kapil Sharma was also wondering why the duo never shared screen space before RRR when they appeared on his show The Kapil Sharma Show recently with co-star Alia Bhatt and director Rajamouli. In one of the promo clips shared by Kapil Sharma, he can be seen asking Jr NTR and Ram Charan: “Aap pehli baar ek film kar rahe hai sath mai. Toh pehle koi aesa offer nahi aya sath mein ya kisi producer ke pass itne paise nahi the aap dono ko sath mein approach krne ke (You are doing a film together for the first time. So, did you not get an offer to work together before or none of the producers had enough money to approach you together?"

Kapil Sharma’s question left Ram Charan and Jr NTR in splits and the former hilariously replied: “Second answer is right." RRR is set in the 1920s and showcases a fictitious story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).

Almost a week before their big release in theatres worldwide, the makers of RRR announced that the film has been postponed again due to the surge in coronavirus cases. “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love," read the tweet shared on the official Twitter profile of RRR on Saturday.

RRR shows freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem’s fight against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Sita in RRR.

RRR will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The new release date has not been announced yet.

