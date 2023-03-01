Fans are rooting for Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR along with director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani to make history at the Oscars as RRR’s Naatu Naatu is nominated for an Academy Award this year. The global sensation is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023. While fans are hoping they win, Ram Charan confessed he is ready to bring Naatu Naatu to the Oscar stage. However, there is one small problem.

Speaking with Letterboxd, Ram explained that while he would love to recreate the Naatu Naatu on the Oscar stage, the stage might not be able to accommodate it. “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?" he said.

Meanwhile, the Academy has confirmed that Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be performing the hit number at the Oscars this year. On early Wednesday, the official Instagram page of the Academy Awards confirmed the news alongside a bright poster. “Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Naatu Naatu. Live at the 95th Oscars," read the caption.

RRR has made history in the West. The film won several awards already. These include Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards; Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Original Song, Best Stunts and Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Best Non-English Language Film at Alliance of Women Film Journalists; Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle; and Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film at Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, among other awards.

The team of RRR is expected to make their way to the Oscars taking place on March 13 (IST). Ahead of the prestigious award show, Ram Charan has been sitting down for numerous interviews and talking about RRR. In a few interviews, he has also expressed his wish to star in a Hollywood film.

