Ram Charan, Jr NTR Visit Golden Temple Ahead of RRR Release, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Earns Rs 200 Cr

Days ahead of the RRR release, Ram Charan and Jr NTR visited the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie. They were also joined by the director SS Rajamouli. The pictures from their visit later went viral on social media. Apart from this, the two stars also visited a college in Jaipur and interacted with students. For the unversed, RRR is scheduled to release on March 25.

During a recent episode of Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal revealed that she had kissed another man, while she was still married to her former husband and actor Karan Mehra. After Kangana asked her to share a dark secret to save herself from the elimination, Nisha revealed that after her miscarriage in 2014, she was looking for support and got attracted to another man in 2015.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai recently featured on comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s game show The Khatra Khatra Show. During the episode, an astrologer predicted their future and said, “Inke gun 24.5 ya 25 mil rahe hai (Around 25 of their attributes are matching)." For the unversed, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai became the talk of the town after they appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and became close friends. While there were speculations if the two are dating, Rashami Desai dismissed all such rumours in February this year.

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchhan Paandey has earned Rs 37.25 crore so far. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared the detailed box office figures of the movie. He mentioned that the film that earned Rs 13.25 crore on Friday and Rs 12 crore on Saturday, reported no growth on Sunday. Bachchhan Paandey earned Rs 12 crore even on its day 3 taking its total collection to Rs 37.25 crore.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to welcome her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. She took to her official Instagram account to announce the news through a photoshoot with Ahuja. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

