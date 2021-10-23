Ram Charan, Kiara Advani Begin Shooting For Shankar’s Political Thriller in Pune

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have started shooting for director Shankar’s next movie in Pune. Earlier dubbed as RC 15 for being the 15th film of Ram Charan, the makers have tentatively titled the movie Vishwambhara. The film is apparently a political thriller based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister. The film is also being seen as a sequel to Shankar’s Mudhalvan in which a journalist becomes the chief minister for a day. The 1999 Telugu film was later remade in Hindi as Nayak starring Anil Kapoor.

The makers last month had organised a big launch event in Hyderabad for the movie. Besides, Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, big names like Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ranveer Singh had graced the occasion on September 8. The muhurat shot was also filmed during the event.

An impactful poster featuring the entire cast and crew in identical black and white suits was also released. The poster had Ram Charan, Kiara, Shankar, producer Dil Raju and the rest of the cast marching towards what looks like a court.

The film will be shot on a budget of Rs 200 crore which is relatively less compared to Shankar’s last directorial. The director’s last outing 2.0, a sequel to the 2010 movie Enthiran, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar was made on a massive budget of more than Rs 400 crore.

Besides this political thriller, Shankar also has Indian 2 featuring Kamal Haasan. The film was announced in 2017 and the shooting started in 2019. However, a mishap on the sets in February 2020 resulted in the death of a few crew members and the shoot was cancelled. The shooting for the film could not be resumed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, budget overrun and some legal disputes.

