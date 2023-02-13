Home » News » Movies » Ram Charan Making Grand Entry In Chopper On RC 15 Sets Leaks Online, Goes Viral

Ram Charan Making Grand Entry In Chopper On RC 15 Sets Leaks Online, Goes Viral

Ram Charan suprises fans in Visakhapatnam as he shoots for a song from his upcoming film RC15. The film also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 19:30 IST

Ram Charan will next be seen RC15 With Kiara Advani.
Ram Charan will next be seen RC15 With Kiara Advani.

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his highly anticipated next RC15. The film also stars Kiara Advani. The actor is currently in Visakhapatnam to shoot a song for the film. In a leaked video from the sets, the actor can be seen landing at the shooting location, inside a University campus, by a chopper, while fans cheered for him.

In the video, Ram can be seen stepping out of the chopper wearing a turquoise blue shirt, a tie, and white formal trousers. The project also marks Ram’s first-time collaboration with filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam. The projects will also mark Shankar’s first Telugu project. The team has recently filmed a high-octane number in Vizag.

Speaking of RC15, the film stars Ram Charan playing the role of an IAS Officer with anger issues. The makers had earlier wrapped one schedule for the film back in April at Amritsar. While shooting in Amritsar, Ram also met the soldiers of the Border Security Force and even organized a langar at the Golden temple. Reportedly, a few months ago, a set worth 10 crores was built to shoot important flashback sequences in the movie. The music of the film has been composed by SS Thaman.

Ram Charan and RC15 team sends in best wishes to Kiara Advani.

Earlier in the day, Ram along with his team gave a special surprise to his co-star Kiara Advani for her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The RRR actor, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and other team members were seen congratulating the newlywed. The team can be seen saying ‘Wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life’. Kiara too acknowledged the video and wrote, “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you soo much. Lots and lots of love to you guys".

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled sports drama.

