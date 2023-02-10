Ram Charan has emerged to be a pan-Indian star after the tremendous success of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Besides proving his mettle in films, the 37-year-old has won hearts many times with his humble and down-to-earth personality. From his deep appreciation for his fans to spending time with the kids of the martyred army personnel, the Rangasthalam actor is known to have a heart of gold. Recently, Ram Charan granted the wish of a 9-year-old kid, suffering from cancer, who expressed his desire to meet with the superstar. Pictures of the heartwarming interaction were shared by producer Siva Cherry on Twitter.

Through the Make a Wish Foundation, which helps patients to fulfill their desires, 9-year-old Mani Kushal put forward his wish to meet Ram Charan, claiming that he was the biggest fan of the actor. The Acharya actor obliged the request and visited his little fan at Sparsh Hospice Hospital.

“Through Make a Wish Foundation our Man Of Masses Mega Power Star Ram Charan garu met a 9 yr old kid ailing from cancer. The kid’s wish of meeting his favourite star was fulfilled with the actor spending quality time with him," penned Siva Cherry in the four-photo Twitter post.

The pictures captured Ram Charan interacting with the kid, stroking his head affectionately with a smile on his face. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor gifted the child with a present, giving him strength and hope to fight the life-threatening disease. The Telugu star further engaged in a short conversation with the kid’s parents urging them to have the courage to endure the arduous journey.

In a follow-up Twitter thread, the producer dropped two more pictures, one where Ram Charan was seen scribbling a note for Mani Kushal. In no time, these pictures spread like wildfire on social media. Netizens appreciated Ram Charan’s kind gesture in the comments. Some even sent prayers to the ailing kid.

Ram Charan has joined hands with filmmaker S. Shankar for an upcoming political thriller, tentatively titled RC15. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the actor has been paired opposite Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. The pan-Indian film is expected to hit the theatres in March this year.

