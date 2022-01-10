Ram Charan Opens Up About His and Dad Chiranjeevi’s Roles in Acharya: ‘We Are Playing Naxals’

The wait is over. We finally know what characters Chiranjeevi and his son, actor Ram Charan, will be portraying in their work-in-progress film Acharya. The Magadheera actor, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, revealed that he and Chiranjeevi will be portraying the roles of Naxals in Acharya and shared how he ended up doing a film with his father while he was caught up with the RRR shooting schedule.

Ram Charan has been prepping for RRR for a while now; he co-stars with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the SS Rajamouli-directed film. Talking about Koratala Siva’s Acharya, Ram Charan, who is co-producing the film, shared that he wasn’t meant to act in the film but now it marks his and Chiranjeevi’s first project together in full-fledged roles.

He told BollywoodLife: ‘I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices…like someone from outside the family of course. And we (him and Chiru sir) are playing Naxals.’

Revealing how he managed to shoot for Acharya while filming for RRR too, Ram Charan said that director Koratala Siva wanted him in the film and Rajamouli also gave him some time off the RRR set. ‘Our Director, Koratala Siva sir had decided somehow, one day, to call me and say, 'I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film (Acharya), but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement, the script comfort to have me in it.' So, the script demanded it…not like we both decided (him and Chiranjeevi) …come on, let's make a movie together,’ said Ram Charan.

He added: ‘I think the Director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project.’

Acharya marks Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with Koratala Siva. It is being co-produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments.

