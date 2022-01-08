Ram Charan Opens Up About His Bonding With Salman Khan

Actor Ram Charan’s film ‘Zanzeer’ which also marked his Hindi film debut in 2013 couldn’t perform well at the box office. Still, the actor has high hopes from his soon to be released film RRR. In a recent interview the Telugu star spoke about various issues like experience of working with director Rajamouli and Hindi film industry stars like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Ram Charan also opened up about his bonding with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Ram was asked about the fact that his bonding with Salman Khan is always in the news. To this question, the actor replied that he is very close to Salman. He also remembered the times when his father, actor Chiranjeevi and Salman used to do Thums Up advertisements.

Advertisement

Ram said that whenever he comes to Mumbai, Salman makes him feel at home. Talking about the large heartedness of Salman, Ram also said that he sends home cooked lunch and dinner, not just for him, but for the entire crew. Ram appreciated that despite the fact Salman is such a big star, he is full of warmth and takes care of people differently. Ram added that Salman, though not benefited from these acts, is always at the forefront when it comes to helping people.

Ram was also asked that his debut film Zanjeer was not successful at the box office. The actor was asked what could have been the reason for this failure, according to him? To this question, Ram replied that there were many reasons for the film not working successfully. He said that the storyline of the film was short. According to him, when working on a legend’s film (Amitabh Bachchan), it has to be made sure that every aspect of the film is carefully worked upon. Although the actor has no qualms about working in the film and said that he has learned a lot from his failures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.