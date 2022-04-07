Ram Charan Politely Declines To Dance On Naatu Naatu With Rakhi Sawant, Karan Johar Ignores Her

Rakhi Sawant attended the RRR success bash which took place on Wednesday night in Mumbai and was seen meeting Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Karan Johar at the event. The success party was hosted in the city after the film collected Rs 1000 crore worldwide box office collection. The party was attended by the cast along with a few reputed faces in the industry. This includes Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukherji.

In a video, shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Rakhi reached out to her ‘favourite actress’ Ram Charan and congratulated him. She then requested him to dance on Naatu Naatu with her. “Sir, Naatu Naatu pe maine bahut dance kiya hai," she said, before requesting him to dance with her. While Ram thanked her for her love for the movie, he politely declined to dance on the track. The Telugu actor added that he has danced to the song a lot lately.

Rakhi then went to Karan Johar, who seemingly snubbed her for he was busy chatting with someone about Koffee with Karan. Rakhi waited for him but Karan wasn’t done chatting so she moved on to Jr NTR. The actor, sporting a big smile, thanked Rakhi for her wishes.

RRR has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. The film has already collected Rs 1000 crore on the worldwide front while the Hindi version is heading for a Rs 200 crore collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday, “RRR is steady on weekdays… Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [second Wed]… An open week - till the biggies arrive on 14 April - will help accumulate a strong total… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr. Total: Rs 198.09 crore. India biz".

RRR has already become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film, beating Aamir Khan’s PK’s lifetime collection of Rs 832 crore at the worldwide box office. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play important roles in the film.

