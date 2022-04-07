Ram Charan Politely Shuts Claims of Overshadowing Jr. NTR in RRR During Film’s Success Bash; Watch

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR made history at the box office. Their film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has inched closer to Rs. 1000 crores worldwide at the box office within within 13 days. And that was the reason why the makers celebrated its success bash, where many Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi and Johnny Lever were seen in attendance. During this bash, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and SS Rajamouli also invited questions from the media. It was at the time of this interaction that Ram Charan politely shut off claims that he had overshadowed Jr. NTR in the film.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were answering the media, when one person asked the latter how he feels that Ram Charan is getting all the accolades. The former decided to take that question and said, “No ma’am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same."

Advertisement

Netizens also lauded Ram Charan’s response to the question. The actor played the character of Ram while Jr. NTR played Bheem. Their friendship, and their bond was the main takeaway in the film. The Hindi version of the film has also been doing extremely well and is expected to cross the 200 crore mark on Day 13. The bash was attended by filmmaker Karan Johar as well, who called SS Rajamouli a true genius and said, “When I first saw Baahubali, I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw Baahubali 2 and I thought ‘Oh my God! How do you up that’?" He added that RRR is ‘too good to be true’.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.