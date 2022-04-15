Ram Charan Posts a Happy Tamil New Year Wish For His Fans

Tollywood actor star Ram Charan wished his Tamil fans a happy new year on his official Twitter handle. Ram Charan’s Tamil fans were overjoyed with the actor’s wish in their language. The tweet has garnered more than 74,000 likes and close to 13,000 retweets in less than 24 hours.

The Tollywood actor wrote, “Happy New Year to all Tamil brothers and sisters living all over the world…….."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Acharya. Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, and Kajal Aggarwal will star in the film alongside Ram Charan. Acharya is slated to be released worldwide on 29 April 2022.

The film is billed to be a socio-political action drama. The storyline of Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who has launched a fight against the Endowments Department because of the misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Koratala Shiva has written and directed Acharya. The film has music by Mani, while cinematography has been handled by Tirru. Principal photography for Acharya began in January 2020 and important portions of the film were shot with Chiranjeevi and others at Ramoji Film City. The shooting was going at a brisk pace until it was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After being deferred multiple times, the film’s shooting was completed in August 2021.

Ram Charan will also be seen in S. Shankar’s directorial RC15 (working title). The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead for the film while Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra will be seen in supporting roles. The film features music composed by S. Thaman while Tirru is in charge of the cinematography.

Ram Charans’ latest release RRR has become the third highest-grossing Indian film. The film has amassed Rs 1046 crore at the box office.

