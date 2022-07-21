Ram Charan Posts Family Portrait to Wish Wife Upasana Konidela On Her Birthday; See Pic

South star Ram Charan shared the sweetest post for his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela on the occasion of her 33rd birthday on Wednesday. The actor posted a family portrait on Instagram that featured him along with his wife, and his parents - superstar Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela. Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were spotted in suits while Surekha wore a yellow saree and Upasana was seen in a beige outfit. Sharing the picture on the social media platform the actor added the caption, “To my dearest Upasana Kamineni Konidela - happiest birthday."

Last month, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated ten years of their marriage in Florence, Italy. To mark the occasion, the actor had even shared a picture on Instagram where he posed with Upasana. The picture showed the couple dressed in all-white attire. Ram Charan was seen holding a giant straw hat, while Upasana was seen in a white shirt-dress. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Upasana also shared a picture to mark ten years of her marriage. The 33-year-old shared a glimpse of the wedding anniversary celebration where the couple looked super stylish. Upasana was dressed in a royal green satin midi dress that came with a button-down feature and a waist wrap, while Ram Charan was seen wearing a formal three-piece suit with open-collared shirt. The duo were all smiles in the picture.

Actress and producer Namrata Shirodkar also wished Upasana a happy birthday. The former Miss India shared a picture with Upasana on Instagram Story and wrote, “Happy birthday Upsi. Endless joy and many blessings."

Meanwhile, Upasana’s husband Ram recently starred in Koratala Siva’s Acharya along with Chiranjeevi. The movie released in May and marked Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s first film together. Before Acharya, Ram Charan also starred in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR.

