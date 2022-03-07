Ram Charan Receives ‘Sweet’ Gesture From a Rajahmundry Resident. Find What it is

Tollywood actor Ram Charan, who is currently shooting for his next RC15 under the direction of Shankar, was recently in Rajahmundry for a 15-day schedule. While the RRR star was in Rajamundray’s East Godavari area, he received a surprise.

Tapeshwaram Suruchi Varma, a local, gave Ram Charan a sweet called the Bahubali Kazha while he was residing at a resort in Rajahmundry. It has been a custom to present Bahubali Kazha to all celebrities who visit the East Godavari area. Suruchi Verma also gave the Kazha to filmmaker Shankar in addition to Charan. Their photos are currently trending on social media.

RC 15’s script has been written by Karthik Subbaraj. The first look and title of RC15 are expected to be revealed on March 27. The project began in September last year, and the team has already finished the first schedule in Pune, Maharashtra, in addition to Satara, and Phaltan. The film is billed as a spectacular action entertainer. This is the first time Ram Charan and Shankar have teamed up for a film.

Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the film. Apart from Kiara and Ram Charan, S J Suryah and Anjali have also been enlisted in the project. S. Thaman will produce the soundtrack for the unnamed film, which will be filmed by Tirru. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is waiting for the release of his massive drama RRR, which is set to hit theatres on March 25. This multi-starrer is set to captivate audiences globally in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

