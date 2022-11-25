Ram Charan Relishes Delicious Burgers With Kiara Advani on RC-15 Set; Wife Upasana Reacts

Kiara Advani is rolling with back-to-back successful films like Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo and the actress is in no mood to stoop. Currently in New Zealand shooting for RC-15 with Ram Charan, Kiara snuck some time out on the sets to enjoy a sumptuous burger with the RRR star. She also went on to share the glimpses of the same on her social media platform.

On Friday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures. One of them showed the Shershah actress chomping down a big, juicy burger along with her co-star Ram Charan who seems to be relishing the taste with his shades on. In another picture, people from cast and crew look gleefully at the camera as they are comfortably seated and enjoying a much needed snack break from their tight schedule. While Kiara is sporting a cozy black jacket, Ram Charan has donned a blue t-shirt. Kiara wrote in the caption, “Burgers with these buggers (burger emojis). Song shoot diet in New Zealand."

Reacting to the pictures, several fans and celebs dropped in with their comments. While famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra had commented with the heart emojis, Entrepreneur and Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented, “Missing you guys. Looks fab. Love it (red heart and hug emojis)." On the other hand, one of the fans wrote, “Kya yaar Kiara akele chali jaati ho party karne". Another one commented, “First time burger khaane waale log aise hi experience dete hai. Wow so tasty. But ghar jaane ke baad aloo ka Paratha hi pasand aata hai." Someone also said, “Kiara, you’re cheating on your diet."

Touted to be a political-action-thriller, RC-15 is helmed by S.Shankar who wrote the screenplay, based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is slated to release in 2023.

