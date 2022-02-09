Ram Charan Reveals How His Father Chiranjeevi Became a Part of Acharya

As fans await the release of his upcoming movie RRR, actor Ram Charan is already working on two new big projects, Acharya and RC15. In Acharya, Ram will be sharing screen space with his father and Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi for the first time. Talking about Acharya and how he happened to star along with Chiranjeevi, Ram told Bollywood Life “I mean, it was not my decision. Yes, I'm a part producer in that, but, initially, we had many choices…like someone from outside the family of course.” The 36-year-old actor told the entertainment news website that Acharya’s director, Koratala Siva, had called him and said, “I know you're working on RRR, I know we cannot ask Rajamouli sir for time out from RRR for our film, but I'm not able to think beyond you in terms of the script requirement.”

Ram said, “So, the script demanded it…not like we both decided come on, let's make a movie together. I think the Director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets for my film and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother, the fans and the script that I came into the project.”

Fans of the actor were all set to watch him in Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR on January 14. However, the third wave of COVID-19 in the country compelled the makers of the film to again postpone the film. RRR also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is now set to release on March 25.

Ram will also be starring opposite Kiara Advani in RC15. The movie will also star Anjali, Jayaram and Srikanth in pivotal roles.

Talking about RC15, Ram told Bollywood Life, “We just started it. Let us go through it without any problems of the pandemic and we'll talk about it soon…very soon.”

