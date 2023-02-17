Ram Charan is currently enjoying global attention after SS Rajamouli’s RRR became a huge success and has been receiving praise from all corners of the world. Recently, the actor had an interaction with Letterboxd where he revealed that he had a huge crush on two actresses while growing up. Naatu Naatu song from RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is nominated in the Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023.

In the interview, while they were reviewing the reactions of the fan, one of them called the Acharya actor a “snack". To this Ram Charan laughed and added, “Wow, I want my wife to hear this. Lovely, she’ll be very proud, I think."

After a while, the interviewer stated that the fans have described him as a “thirst trap". She continued and asked that while growing up who was Ram Charan’s thirst trap on screen in the movies?

“I don’t know if I was obsessed, but every time I saw Julia Roberts, I used to be attracted to the film, to the screen, and I used to lock myself to the TV or the big screen. So, she had something so attractive, so unconventional," he answered.

Ram Charan also mentioned that he was a big fan of hers (Julia Roberts) since Pretty Woman. He then added, “Ah Catherine Zeta-Jones. My goodness. How can I forget her? The Mask of Zorro was one of her first films I enjoyed, and ever since I have followed her work in Entrapment and so on."

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional period drama based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the movie. The film also featured Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is busy with Shankar’s directorial, which is tentatively called RC15. The film has an ensemble star cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil and Srikanth. He is also expected to make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

