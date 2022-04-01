Ram Charan Reveals Why Zanjeer With Priyanka Chopra Proved to Be His Only Hindi Film

Ram Charan has been getting a lot of appreciation following his heroic performance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Besides Ram Charan, the film also stars Jr NTR, Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

However, for the unaware, Ram Charan has worked in one Hindi film, and that too with global star Priyanka Chopra. The film was Zanjeer, which was released in 2013. The film, shot in both Hindi and Telugu languages, also starred Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill. The Telugu film was titled Thoofan.

However, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial was not well received, and it proved to be Ram Charan’s only Hindi film. In an interview with Indian Express, on being asked about this, the actor said, “It is all a matter of instinct and it is not that I don’t want to… I watch a lot of Hindi films and love them."

“But, maybe, it was supposed to happen now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to working in Hindi films. RRR is as much Hindi as Tamil film. This film is from the whole country. We have now started expanding our boundaries. We are focusing on the whole country," the actor added.

With a gross collection of over 230 crores on its first day, RRR set a world record by surpassing the box collection of many Hollywood movies. The big-budget movie is financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

Given the tremendous success of the film, many are saying that the South cinema is dominating theatres across the country over the last year.

