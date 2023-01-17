Ram Charan Says He Would Be ‘Clearing His Calendar’ if SS Rajamouli Calls Him for RRR Sequel

Superstar Ram Charan continues to ride high on the success of the period action film, RRR (2022). Its song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023. And a day ago, the action extravaganza bagged the award for Best Foreign Language Film with Naatu Naatu once again winning the Best Song award at the 28th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Happy to be representing his country and earning immense love and respect in not only the USA but also the world, Charan is over the moon.

Speaking to the media in the USA, he stated, “It was not part of our goal to come to LA but we landed up here. So, we are taking it as it goes. And of course, we want to experience the great directors of LA and Hollywood, and I want them to also experience us as actors and share some cultural ideas and stories between the East and the West. I would love to explore it, of course. And Quentin Tarantino is one of my favourite directors." Talking about collaborating with global talents, he remarked, “We are waiting for the day when all the ‘woods’ get burned and there’s one global cinema."

Advertisement

While showering filmmaker SS Rajamouli – who he has collaborated with on the fantasy actioner Magadheera (2009) - with praises, Charan said, “I clear my calendar every time Rajamouli garu calls me". He further added that he would be ready to begin shooting if Rajamouli calls him to make a sequel of RRR.

Charan also spoke about how he has been influenced and inspired by the likes of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. “I never missed any Brad and Tom films. They were somebody I looked up to when I was young. When I saw them in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Top Gun: Maverick, I felt like they don’t age at all. They are the same. Tom, for 38 years he has looked the same and he’s only getting better and keeping us so close to him as fans of his," he shared.

Charan has not only won the hearts of his countrymen with his words but also wears Indian names for all his interviews, ranging from Osman Abdul Razak to Tarun Tahiliani. He also became the only Indian to get featured on the coveted Esquire’s ‘Best-Dressed Men of the 2023 Golden Globes’. Lats night, Charan along with wife Upsana Kamineni Konidela returned to Hyderabad amid much fanfare. Meanwhile, his fans are anticipating with bated breath that RRR bags several nominations at the Oscars 2023.​

Read all the Latest Movies News here