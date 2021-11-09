Ram Charan Set For a Bumper 2022 With RRR And Chiranjeevi’s Acharya

Megastar Ram Charan needs no introduction. The actor made his debut in 2007 with the hit film Chirutha, and there’s been no looking back for him ever since. Ram Charan is the son of popular actor Chiranjeevi. The actor received a lot of success and recognition with S S Rajamouli’s fantasy film Magadheera in 2009. However, Ram Charan has never had two releases in two successive months of a year. It appears it may happen soon, though.

S S Rajamouli’s RRR — Roudram Ranam Rudhiram — starring Ram Charan, N T Rama Rao Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be released on January 7 next year. Next in line is Acharya, starring Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in the title role, alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde. The much-anticipated film will be released on February 4, 2022. And it’s going to be the first time in Ram Charan’s career that two of his films will be released in two successive months.

With that, the actor also looks all set to deliver two back to back blockbusters this time and the fans can’t wait to watch both of his films. Interestingly, both films are multi-starrer and the makers, actors and the audiences have a lot of expectations of these special projects.

Though Ram Charan gave a special appearance in his father’s film Khaidi No. 150’s song ‘Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu’ in the year 2017, Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is going to be the first film wherein Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi feature in full-fledged roles, landing more the importance to the film.

