Ram Charan Set to Collaborate With 'Rangasthalam' Director Sukumar Once Again

Superstar of Telugu cinema Ram Charan, who will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, might be reuniting with filmmaker Sukumar for his next film.

For the promotion of his upcoming film, Ram spoke to Pinkvilla along with his co-actor Jr NTR and director Rajamouli. The actor told the publication that his next collaboration with Sukumar has been on the cards while he was working on Rangasthalam. “We liked our association so much, I really enjoyed working with him and that’s why the final result was like that. I would love to work with him again." Rangsthalam starred Ram as Chitti Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty as Kumar Babu, his brother. Set in the 1980s,the movie narrates the story of a village and two brothers who have to fight a cruel landlord. Rangsthalam also starred Samantha Ruth Parabhu.

Adding to what Ram had to say about his next film with Sukumar, Rajamouli said, “I have a spoiler there. I know the opening sequence of Sukumar and Ram’s film. Obviously, I am not going to reveal it, Sukumar is going to have a heart attack." The filmmaker also added that the opening scene of the next Sukumar movie would be one of the “most hard-hitting scenes." Rajamouli promised that the audience will quiver in their seats when they see the opening scene of Sukumar and Ram’s next film.

Advertisement

Ram will also be starring in S Shankar’s upcoming film SVC 50 which also includes Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Ram credited Telugu cinema’s success on a pan-India level to Rajamouli and said, “I am very fortunate I always tell Shankar and my friends, that it’s because of RRR and Rajamouli sir, he has made us Pan India stars today." Ram added that the budgets have become more comfortable for a producer in Telugu cinema today. The actor described it as the ripple effect of RRRthat he got a call from Shankar since they all see an advantage as the markets are increasing.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.