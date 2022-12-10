Ram Charan Shares Unmissable Throwback Pic as Dhruva Clocks 6 Years

Ram Charan’s Dhruva clocked 6 years today and on the special occasion, the film's lead actor treated fans with a stunning picture on social media. Ram Charan starred in the much-acclaimed film Dhruva alongside Rakul Preet Singh. In the photograph, Ram Charan is seen striking a pose for the camera as he goes on to give some intense looks. The actor sported a light brown vest and black cargo pants. Along with the picture, he penned a caption that read, “Dhruva (with a red heart)”.

On seeing this post, actor Allu Sirish commented, “Can't believe it's so many years already. Miss our Dhruva days!” Apart from that, fans also went on to laud the actor and the film. One of the users wrote, “This was my favourite performance of yours. Love it”. Another user wrote, “Needless to say, this was your best shape ever. You're always amazing but in Dhruva, you were a specimen." A third user wrote, “How can it be possible? Hot and cute at the same time”.

Take a look at the post below:

The film Dhruva directed by Surender Reddy released on December 9, 2016. Apart from Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie also starred Arvind Swami, Navdeep, Sayaji Shinde, Ram Karthik and Krishna Murali Posani in pivotal roles. The action-crime thriller revolves around a dedicated police officer who is on a perilous mission to eliminate the country's most corrupt individual, Siddharth Abhimanyu. The movie is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the action-drama film titled Acharya. The film also starred Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen playing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on April 21, 2023.

