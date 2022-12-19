Ram Charan Spends Romantic Time With Pregnant Wife Upasana Konidela in Thailand; See Pics

Ram Charan had an exciting 2022 among everyone else. Not only did his film RRR broke countless records but also currently finds itself in the race of Oscars. To add to the celebration, the actor along with his wife Upasana Konidela recently announced that they were going to be parents soon. While the fans are excited to hear the news, the couple has flown down to Thailand to enjoy some leisurely time with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the tinsel town.

On Sunday, Upasana took to her Instagram stories to repost pictures of herself and Ram Charan cherishing their beach-side escapade with friends. While Ram Charan was dressed in a breezy zebra-printed shirt, Upasana flaunted a comfortable red and maxi dress as they posed with ear-to-ear smiles with their chums. In one of the pictures, she also captioned it with, “My Favourites".

Advertisement

Just a few days back while announcing her pregnancy, Upasana had shared a group picture along with a slew of other snaps dedicating it to prominent women in her life. She had written in the caption, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama (sic)."

Advertisement

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni had tied the knot on June 14, 2012. However, as per reports of Newsx, their love story goes way back when they were in school. While Ram Charan is an established actor and son of South Superstar Chiranjeevi, Upasana is the daughter of Shobhana Kamineni, the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. Apart from being the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, Upasana is also the Chief Editor of B Positive magazine.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently filming RC15, which is being directed by Shankar. His magnum effort, RRR, was nominated for two Golden Globes recently. The film was nominated for Best Picture – Non-English Language and the song Naatu Naatu was nominated for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Read all the Latest Movies News here