Ram Charan Starrer RC15 Has an Interesting Title Update

Ram Charan’s tentatively titled RC15 has yet another interesting update. The latest news is that the makers of the film are planning to title the film Officer. As per the latest report from the Tollywood film circle, director Shankar Shanmugam is planning to release the title poster of the film by adding a powerful tagline along with the title Officer.

However, many of Ram Charan’s fans do not approve of the title as it looks a bit old and such a title may not connect well with everyone. Following this, it is said that the makers are going ahead with new ideas by making some changes in the story as well.

The film has Bollywood actor Kiara Advani playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The thrilling project ensembles the cast of Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore. In addition, it also has Malayalam actors Jayaram, Sunil and Tamil director SJ Suryah playing pivotal roles.

The film stars Ram Charan in a dual role, whose character will be among the main highlights of the film.

Being made with a whopping budget of Rs 170 crore, the political action-thriller will be released in Tamil and Hindi languages. Touted to be a political drama, the storyline of the film is said to revolve around electoral reforms.

Speaking of the technical crew, the pan-India project has cinematography by Tirru, who also shot Acharya. S Thaman will compose music for the project, while the editor is Shameer Muhammed.

Ram Charan is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. On the work front, he has multiple projects in the pipeline.

