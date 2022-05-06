Ram Charan Tells Wife Upasana Konidela He Has Holiday 'On My Mind' But...

Telugu icon Ram Charan took to Instagram on Friday to post throwback photos of him vacationing in the mountains. The post comes in response to his wife Upasana Konidela revealing that she wanted to go on a vacation as well through a throwback photo on her Instagram account with the caption, “The Vacay mode will have to wait! For now, it’s hard work in the heat! #throwbackthursday."

He wrote in the caption: “@upasanakaminenikonidela holiday on my mind too 🙄!! But has to waitttttttt… As #RC15 Vizag rolling!!" He was referring to his upcoming film with director Shankar. RC15 marks the first collaboration between director Shankar and Ram Charan. Kiara Advani will appear next to Ram Charan as the main female lead. The film will be made in three languages, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film also serves as Shankar’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

In April 2022, the team completed a shooting schedule in Amritsar where Ram Charan also met the personnel of the Border Security Force and organised langar at the Golden Temple. In July last year, Ram Charan met Shankar at his Chennai home ahead of RC15’s announcement. Ram Charan expressed his gratitude to Shankar and his family for graciously hosting him. He dedicated an Instagram post and captioned it, “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon."

Ram Charan’s post features three photos of the actor as he revelled in the mountain sun and the majestic snow caps around him. The first photo featured the actor in the process of eating with his face half-hidden from the camera. The star seemed to be dressed in a thick beige sweater and warm grey pants as he looked into the distance. The second photo showed a standing Ram Charan standing in front of the mountain range as sunlight cut through the peaks. The third photo showcased the actor dressed to accommodate the cold weather standing in the snow with more striking mountains behind him.

Ram Charan appeared in SS Rajamouli’s mega-hit, RRR alongside Jr.NTR and Alia Bhatt. He also recently appeared on the silver screen with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya alongside Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

