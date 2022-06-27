Ram Charan To Be Seen in Not One or Two But Three Different Roles in RC15

Ace filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham’s maiden Telugu project, tentatively titled RC15, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, often makes headlines for its interesting updates. The latest buzz is that Ram Charan will be seen in not one or two but three different roles in the film. The actor is likely to play a father and two sons in RC15.

Among the three roles, one of the sons is said to have negative shades, while another will be seen as a civil servant. The shooting of the film is progressing at a brisk pace.

For those not familiar, the upcoming political drama marks the second collaboration of Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. In the past, the two have worked together in Vinaya Vidhaya Rama which was a flop.

The thrilling project ensembles the cast of Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi, and Vennela Kishore. In addition, it also has Malayalam actor Jayaram, Sunil and Tamil director SJ Suriah playing pivotal roles.

Speaking of the technical crew, the pan-India project has cinematography by Tirru, who also shot Acharya. S.Thaman will compose music for the project, while the editor is Shameer Muhammed.

Speaking of Ram Charan, the actor has gained global recognition after his recent outing RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. However, the actor’s latest outing Acharya was a total disaster at the box office. On the professional front, he has multiple upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, South India’s most popular director Shankar will soon start shooting for the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan, which is headlined by Ranveer Singh and is expected to go on the floors later this year.

