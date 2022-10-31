Ram Charan to Shake a Leg With Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Report

It was at the beginning of October when Salman Khan revealed Ram Charan’s special cameo in his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, a report from TOI suggests that the south superstar may be seen in a dance number in the upcoming action-packed film. The actor will be seen partnering with Salman for a special song. “It is a special song, not an item song. Ram Charan is a fantastic dancer, and Salman wanted to tap into that, a source close to the development was quoted as saying by the national daily.

The cameo is a reciprocation to Salman Khan's extended cameo in Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi-starrer Godfather.

Salman Khan confirmed Ram Charan’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan during the trailer launch of Chiranjeevi's Godfather. The Bollywood star stated that he was shooting for the film with Venkatesh in Hyderabad when Ram Charan approached him, expressing the desire to work on the project.

Salman initially did not take the proposal seriously as he thought that the RRR star was joking. He told Ram Charan to talk about it later. The next day, Ram Charan got his costume ready and turned up for the shoot before him.

Salman then inquired as to what Ram was doing on set, to which Ram replied that he wanted to be in the film. That's how he got into the film, and everyone had a great time shooting.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film helmed by Farhad Samji. It is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal in crucial roles. It is slated to hit screens in December of next year. The project was initially titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but was later renamed.

