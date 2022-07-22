Ram Charan to Team Up With Lokesh Kanagaraj For His Next? What We Know

Back in June, News18 reported that Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, who hit the bull’s eye with the acclaimed blockbuster Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, met Telugu superstar Ram Charan and narrated to him the concept for an upcoming project.

With that, fans were left guessing if that could be the third entry in the director’s Cinematic Universe. Now as per the latest development, Lokesh Kanagaraj in an interview revealed, “There will soon be a film in our combination." Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding the same is expected soon.

Ram Charan, who is currently busy working under the direction of Shankar for the upcoming film tentatively titled RC15, is all set to work with a young filmmaker for his next. There are reports that Nani’s Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri narrated a story to the actor, to which he gave a nod.

Advertisement

Under the working title RC16, the film is tipped to be a racy entertainer. It will be bankrolled by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. The untitled film is expected to go on floors soon. More details will be announced in the coming months.

Moreover, a project is said to be on the lines of the collaboration of Ram Charan and filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally. If social media reports are anything to go by, the actor-director duo might team up again soon. Ram Charan and Vamshi have earlier worked together on the 2014 film Yevadu, which was a huge hit and a turning point in Ram Charan’s career.

Rumour has it that Ram Charan will be joining hands with director Anil Ravipudi for a project. The project is expected to take another two years to go on floors. Meanwhile, the actor is also in talks with Trivikram Srinivas for a film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.