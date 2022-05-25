Ram Charan to Vijay Sethupathi, It's Raining South Blockbusters in OTT Platforms

The post-pandemic era has witnessed a massive rise of OTT platforms and interestingly coincided with the success of several south Indian stars and their films. Go to any OTT platform, and you will find some brilliant films from Tollywood and Kollywood lined up there.

With names like Samantha Ruth Prabhu already there, many more renowned performers are turning towards OTT with originals. Here’s a list of such actors.

Ram Charan

The global appeal Ram Charan received following the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus has even made Netflix believe that he is bankable enough. Reportedly, the leading OTT platform was earlier looking for a Bollywood actor to star in the remake of a Hollywood series; however, they finally zeroed in on Ram Charan and the actor has also given a green signal.

Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh

Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, the real-life uncle and nephew and actors with large fan bases, will work together on a Netflix web series named Rana Naidu. This series will be an official adaptation of Ray Donovan, an American crime drama. This series marks many firsts for both the actors, as in their OTT debut they will be sharing the screen with each other for the first time.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has primarily worked in Telugu films, found herself on the global map after appearing in season 2 of Amazon Prime original The Family Man, a Hindi-language series. She entered the OTT arena with a bang and was widely appreciated and accepted by the audience.

Simbu

Silambarasan TR, fondly known as Simbu, also forayed into the OTT world with his stint as a host on the OTT version of the Popular Bigg Boss Tamil. The actor received immense love and adoration during his journey as the presenter in Bigg Boss Ultimate.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi will also feature in The Family Man director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next Amazon Prime Video original. The series will also mark the OTT debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor along with Sethupathi. The series has been titled Farzi, the official announcement by Amazon Prime suggested.

