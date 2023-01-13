Ram Charan Took 6 Days of Rehearsals, Lost Around 4 KGs For Naatu Naatu; RRR Actor Reveals

Ever since SS Rajamouli’s RRR hit theatres, it has been getting immense appreciation from everyone around the world. Recently, the film’s Naatu Naatu song also created history at Golden Globes and won the Best Original Song award. Talking about the same, Ram Charan recently mentioned that it is satisfying to see the west recognising Indian cinema. “It is a great moment for all of us," he said in a podcast with Next Big Picture.

When asked about how he bagged the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju, Ram Charan revealed, “I have worked with Rajamouli before. So did Tarak. When he chose the concept of two best friends on screen and the drama around them, he thought it would be ideal to take in two actors who are friends off-screen. That’s the main reason why he chose us. He doesn’t do favours to anyone except for his film and scripts." Ram Charan also shared that playing Alluri Sita Rama Raju in RRR was a ‘lot of responsibility’.

Talking about the workout regimen, Ram Charan added, “If you had to be cast in Rajamouli’s movie, his actors had to look the best and ripped. I used to make fun of him saying he was body-shaming us. I’d like to be fit in general. But Rajamouli’s level of fitness is on another level. With the pandemic, it was all the more difficult. It was supposed to be the fastest film but with the pandemic, we had to maintain it for two more years."

The actor also talked about the popular track Naatu Naatu and revealed how he took almost six days of rehearsals to bring electrifying energy to the song. Ram Charan also revealed that both, he and Jr NTR lost around 3 KGs each while working on the song.

“It took 6 full days of work to rehearsals and practice. I pretty much lost 4 kgs and Tarak lost 2-3 kgs. My knees still wobble when I talk about that song. Tarak and I have our unique abilities and style. The choreography was not tough because we have done tougher ones, it was the script that was demanded. It was two bodies that had to look like one. The synergies and thoughts that we are alike had to be put out well. It was two bodies, one soul. We had to synchronise every single frame, every single step. It was not Ram Charan style or Tarak style, it was Rajamouli style. We kept going on a loop like a marathon," he said.

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

