Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Fly to Florence For 10th Wedding Anniversary

Telugu cinema star Ram Charan and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in Italy. Upasana’s recent Instagram Story updates offered a sneak peek into the couple’s Italy getaway on Friday. The 32-year-old shared the stunning view of the Tuscan grasslands from her flight window.

In the following picture, the couple was seen posing with their friends, and family members as they touched down in Florence. The latest picture shared by her features a trophy with a message which reads, “For surviving ten years, Happy Anniversary. From Tom and Jerry."

Ram and Upasana were spotted at the airport on Friday by the paparazzi. In the photos, the 37-year-old actor can be seen in black jeans and a white t-shirt, which he paired with a white painted jacket featuring black and white paint on it. The actor was sporting a beard, along with black sunglasses and white sneakers. Meanwhile, the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals dressed for the European summer in a pleated floral skirt and beige top. She wore a brown sling bag and coral pink footwear. Upasana accessorised her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The couple will be celebrating the tenth wedding anniversary in Florence along with their friends and family.

The couple was recently spotted together during the promotions of Ram’s latest film Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie starred Ram and his father, superstar Chiranjeevi, together for the first time.

Upasana shared this picture with Ram on Instagram ahead of the film’s release. Dressed in a blue saree by Manish Malhotra, the entrepreneur posed next to her husband, who wore an all-black kurta and pyjama. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Upasana wrote in the caption, “That’s us. All set for Acharya. This movie is for my Athama."

Ram also starred in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster hit RRR this year.

