Ram Charan Wears Expensive Zebra-printed Shirt on Thailand Trip; Know Price

One of the highest-paid Telugu actors, Ram Charan has always kept us hooked with his powerful acting prowess and excellent expressions. Needless to mention, the actor had us completely impressed in the blockbuster SS Rajamouli film RRR. However, besides proving her mettle in films, the actor has also managed to grab our eyeballs with his dapper fashion choices.

Recently, the actor was spotted wearing an uber-chic zebra-printed shirt worth Rs 1,73,326 during his trip to Thailand with his wife Upasana Kamineni, and friends.

In the now-deleted Instagram picture shared by one of Ram Charn’s friends, the 37-year-old was seen posing for a picture with two of his pals in an outdoor setting. The picture revealed that the actor had gone to relish in the luxuries of the JW Marriot Khao Lak Resort and Spa in Thailand. However, it was his attire that caught the attention of many social media users. Exuding a sophisticated yet casual charm, the Rangasthalam was seen dressed in a stylish black and white shirt, exquisitely designed with graphic zebra prints.

Exhibiting beach vibes at its best, Ram Charan teamed up his spread-collared, zebra-printed outfit with a pair of white denim trousers. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this exclusive shirt is from the wardrobe of the famous Italian luxury fashion house - Dolce & Gabbana. Ram Charan rounded off his easy-breezy ensemble with a pair of flamboyant sunglasses and a beaded neckpiece.

The RRR actor’s eye for everything fancy is not only restricted to outfits. He is a fan of fashionable accessories and footwear as well. Earlier, the talented actor dropped a picture where he was captured wearing a limited edition watch, priced at an exorbitant rate of Rs 2 crores.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ram Charan and his wife are currently over the moon as the couple is expecting their first child together. On December 15, Upasana announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama (sic)."

Meanwhile, at the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in director S Shankar’s RC15. Other details of the upcoming film which is still in the shooting stage are kept under wraps.

