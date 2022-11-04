Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Enjoy Their Jungle Safari In ‘Untamed Africa’

Ram Charan is on a vacation with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The duo has been travelling around the world a lot lately. The couple was earlier in Japan with the star cast of RRR, promoting the film. Later, they went to Africa for some travel and leisure in the wildlife of the land. On Thursday, Upasana dropped a little glimpse of their trip by posting an Instagram Reel with a small sneak peek of their safari and them enjoying the moments.

The video is a compilation of clips and snippets of them witnessing lions during their jungle safari. After a few seconds, the Reel has photos of the duo enjoying the sun as they chill and them posing for the camera as the couple stands beside the tree.

Upasana penned the caption with hashtags “untamed Africa", and “lions" with a red heart and world emoji.

Earlier, Ram also shared a video of their safari trip on social media platforms. The actor could be seen wearing a blue jacket and driving the jeep through the safari. In the next frame, Ram is cooking sunny-side-up eggs in the camp. Cut to the next clip, the handsome actor is seen chilling on their jeep as they travel in the wide terrain of the land. The video ended with them watching a lion and the camera pans to Ram who can be seen capturing the wild cat with his DSLR.

“Untamed Africa!" wrote Ram Charan in the caption of the video.

However, the couple has returned to India after their long vacation. Both were spotted at Hyderabad Airport. Their furry friend Rhyme also accompanied them during the trip and was seen being carried by the Acharya actor as they headed towards the car.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently working on director S Shankar’s film RC 15 alongside Kiara Advani. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from them, the film also has Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in key roles.

