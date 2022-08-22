Ram Charan Wishes 'World's Best Dad' Chiranjeevi On His Birthday; Allu Arjun, Mohanlal Pen Sweet Notes

Actor Chiranjeevi turns a year older today. One of the biggest stars in Telugu stars, Chiranjeevi has delivered several hits over the years. While fans have been showering the actor with love and birthday wishes, Ram Charan joined fans to wish Chiranjeevi. Taking to Twitter, Charan shared a picture with his actor-father and penned a sweet note.

“To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday !!" Charan tweeted. Allu Arjun also shared a black-and-white of the superstar and wished him. “Many many happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGASTAR," he wrote. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, “My Wholehearted Birthday wishes to my Beloved Brother whom I love ,respect & adore.. @KChiruTweets Wishing you Good Health,Success & Glory on this special day."

Vijay Deverakonda shared a recent video he took with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi along with the message. “Happy Birthday Megastarr @KChiruTweets sir ❤️IIII Looooove You! Enjoy every conversation with you, connect so much to your emotions and journey and the highest respect for the person you are!"

Ravi Teja wished him, “Happy birthday Annaya @KChiruTweets. You’re an inspiration to everyone around you with your discipline, dignity and magnanimity. Wish you inspire us more in the coming years."

Mammootty, who is another prominent star of the south cinema, tweeted a picture of themselves. In the snapshot, Chiranjeevi can be seen handing over a Filmfare Award to Mammooty. While sharing the precious moment with his Twitter fans, the actor penned an adorable note for Chiranjeevi’s birthday that read, “Happy birthday dear Chiranjeevi bhai. Wishing you good health and happiness always. Best wishes for your personal and professional endeavors. Stay blessed."

Mohanlal wished Chiranjeevi as well. Sharing an old picture of the actor, Mohanlal tweeted, “Wishing Chiranjeevi Garu a very Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness always @KChiruTweets."

